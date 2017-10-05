WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:10 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 424
I can see another shopping trip to Widnes coming soon.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:41 am
Bondo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 17
thepimp007 wrote:
Yes he nearly did and it was lined up but was vetoed elsewhere

Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:25 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3611
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?


From reading Aus press it’s looking likely,it seems he is using us to get the Titans deal he wants,not the first time this as happened to us.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:59 am
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 796
Location: Sunny Southport
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.

Just when I think I've got the hang of Ducklish...
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:00 am
Steve51 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3795
Location: To be confirmed
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?


there's been 5 months of press releases saying he's not coming here ...When was it on ?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:31 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 167
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.


I'm sure I understand not saying what you're?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:33 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8581
Captain Hook wrote:
Just when I think I've got the hang of Ducklish...

Dropped this phone in the sink. It's auto correct is turning much of it in to morse.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8581
wire-flyer wrote:
I'm sure I understand not saying what you're?

Even I can't make beak or tail of it.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:56 pm
Big Dave 3 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jan 09, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 1245
rubber duckie wrote:
Even I can't make beak or tail of it.


Another one of Duckies stories down the Swanny!
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:02 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 167
:lol: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Cats13, CyberPieMan, DAG, easyWire, foggy, Gaz3376, HOOF HEARTED, jackflash, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, leslie boyd, lister, Melph, morrisseyisawire, moving on..., Orfie, REDWHITEANDBLUE, rubber duckie, scottty, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, silver2, Slaphead63, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, thelinesman, Thelonius, unknownlegend, wire-flyer, wire-wire and 481 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,644,0893,30676,2744,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.