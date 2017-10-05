|
I can see another shopping trip to Widnes coming soon.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:41 am
thepimp007 wrote:
Yes he nearly did and it was lined up but was vetoed elsewhere
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:25 am
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?
From reading Aus press it’s looking likely,it seems he is using us to get the Titans deal he wants,not the first time this as happened to us.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:59 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.
Just when I think I've got the hang of Ducklish...
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:00 am
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?
there's been 5 months of press releases saying he's not coming here ...When was it on ?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:31 am
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.
I'm sure I understand not saying what you're?
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:33 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Just when I think I've got the hang of Ducklish...
Dropped this phone in the sink. It's auto correct is turning much of it in to morse.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:36 pm
wire-flyer wrote:
I'm sure I understand not saying what you're?
Even I can't make beak or tail of it.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 2:56 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Even I can't make beak or tail of it.
Another one of Duckies stories down the Swanny!
Thu Oct 05, 2017 3:02 pm
