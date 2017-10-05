WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:10 am
Smith's Brolly
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 417
I can see another shopping trip to Widnes coming soon.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 9:41 am
Bondo

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 17
thepimp007 wrote:
Yes he nearly did and it was lined up but was vetoed elsewhere

Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:25 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3604
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?


From reading Aus press it’s looking likely,it seems he is using us to get the Titans deal he wants,not the first time this as happened to us.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 10:59 am
Captain Hook
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 794
Location: Sunny Southport
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.

Just when I think I've got the hang of Ducklish...
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:00 am
Steve51
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 16, 2004 10:42 am
Posts: 3795
Location: To be confirmed
Bondo wrote:
Is Roberts deal definitely off then ?


there's been 5 months of press releases saying he's not coming here ...When was it on ?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 11:31 am
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 165
rubber duckie wrote:
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.


I'm sure I understand not saying what you're?
