Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:49 pm
Jimathay
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 110
Location: Lymm
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.


Marquee or not, you'd always potentially run into that problem within a squad. Crap players who add nothing on big money will pee other players off. For example I'd be peed off if I was Chris Hill looking at Roy Asotasi's wage slip in 2015.

But players from the NRL, earning their market value over here would not be a problem.
-Long time lurker-
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:50 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9077
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.


I understand the point, but surely if the players want more money they have to put in the performances to merit it - then look to negotiate at contract time.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:02 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8570
The same thing was raised when we signed Jiffy.
However the players were very happy. They took winning pay almost every week.

That reminds me of when Doncaster used to be one of the teams that regularly got beat. They went about a year and a half without a win, then they pulled off a shock win...it almost made them go bust. Having to pay out for winners wage!!
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:53 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3603
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Just reading a report on Fox News that Titans are hopeful of Roberts signing a 2 year deal even though its understood the Warrington deal is bigger. But it seems everyone is waiting to see where Cronk is going to go and there won't be a decision on his future for at least 2 weeks. So if we do get Roberts it's going to be weeks before we know, done deal my ####.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:40 am
sally cinnamon
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14093
Location: NFL playoffs
http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/spo ... e232c46283

While no announcement has been made, the Bulletin understands talks to keep the former Knight on the Coast until the end of 2019 are advanced and positive.

"He won't be going to Warrington," an insider said.

It is hoped an extension will be formalised by the end of the month.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:23 am
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 164
karetaker wrote:
Just reading a report on Fox News that Titans are hopeful of Roberts signing a 2 year deal even though its understood the Warrington deal is bigger. But it seems everyone is waiting to see where Cronk is going to go and there won't be a decision on his future for at least 2 weeks. So if we do get Roberts it's going to be weeks before we know, done deal my ####.


We'll just have Cronk instead then :)
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:47 am
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 932
Hope to be proved wrong, but this one seems to be moving away from us a little...
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:03 am
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 345
Location: South Stand
Lets hope there have been negotiations going on else where for a plan B then.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:25 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8570
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:28 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1233
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
No he wasn't. He's a fantastic player who will tear it up over here. You'd find negativity in a lottery win.


Yes he nearly did and it was lined up but was vetoed elsewhere
Previous

