ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.
Marquee or not, you'd always potentially run into that problem within a squad. Crap players who add nothing on big money will pee other players off. For example I'd be peed off if I was Chris Hill looking at Roy Asotasi's wage slip in 2015.
But players from the NRL, earning their market value over here would not be a problem.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:50 pm
|
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.
I understand the point, but surely if the players want more money they have to put in the performances to merit it - then look to negotiate at contract time.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:02 pm
The same thing was raised when we signed Jiffy.
However the players were very happy. They took winning pay almost every week.
That reminds me of when Doncaster used to be one of the teams that regularly got beat. They went about a year and a half without a win, then they pulled off a shock win...it almost made them go bust. Having to pay out for winners wage!!
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Just reading a report on Fox News that Titans are hopeful of Roberts signing a 2 year deal even though its understood the Warrington deal is bigger. But it seems everyone is waiting to see where Cronk is going to go and there won’t be a decision on his future for at least 2 weeks. So if we do get Roberts it’s going to be weeks before we know, done deal my ####.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 5:40 am
http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/spo ... e232c46283
While no announcement has been made, the Bulletin understands talks to keep the former Knight on the Coast until the end of 2019 are advanced and positive.
“He won’t be going to Warrington,” an insider said.
It is hoped an extension will be formalised by the end of the month.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:23 am
karetaker wrote:
Just reading a report on Fox News that Titans are hopeful of Roberts signing a 2 year deal even though its understood the Warrington deal is bigger. But it seems everyone is waiting to see where Cronk is going to go and there won’t be a decision on his future for at least 2 weeks. So if we do get Roberts it’s going to be weeks before we know, done deal my ####.
We'll just have Cronk instead then
Thu Oct 05, 2017 6:47 am
Hope to be proved wrong, but this one seems to be moving away from us a little...
Thu Oct 05, 2017 7:03 am
Lets hope there have been negotiations going on else where for a plan B then.
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:25 am
Thatll be 4 back quality spine backs knocked us enemy though the money was down.
once a wire always a wire
Thu Oct 05, 2017 8:28 am
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
No he wasn't. He's a fantastic player who will tear it up over here. You'd find negativity in a lottery win.
Yes he nearly did and it was lined up but was vetoed elsewhere
