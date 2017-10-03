WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:50 pm
the flying biscuit






The Perry Boy wrote:
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report, you haven't signed him.


The Titans have previously stated their desire to build a future around Kane Elgy and Ash Taylor. Understandably so, as they are both on a different level to Roberts.

Elgy has suffered with injuries so i'm guessing they'd like to keep Roberts on the cheap as very good back up. but 3 into 2 doesn't go so Roberts is understandably within his rights to be open to other offers.

i'm not sure it will happen but where does Robert's go? he's played for the two perennial wooden spooners in Newcastle and gold Coast. I'm not sure he has many options left in the NRL he could be the next Michael Dobson... performing well in superleague but unable to cut it in the NRL....


Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:33 pm
rubber duckie





Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:15 pm
the flying biscuit






rubber duckie wrote:
Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well



seriously... :shock: :shock:

he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......

I cant even begin to compare Tyrone Roberts to Andrew Johns not even after a bag full of Joeys dancing sweeties....!!


Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:01 am
rubber duckie





the flying biscuit wrote:
seriously... :shock: :shock:

he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......

I cant even begin to compare Tyrone Roberts to Andrew Johns not even after a bag full of Joeys dancing sweeties....!!

He he

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:22 am
Snaggletooth





I think this Tyrone stuff is a smoke screen and will sign George Williams :CURTAIN:
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:58 am
morleys_deckchair






im reserving judgement on this signing until that extremely nice, know it all Leeds gentleman comes on here and tells us how good he is.

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:37 pm
ComeOnYouWolves





If Gold Coast want to keep him they will do, earlier in the season he came out and said how much he is enjoying it there and wanted to stay and fight for his place. The salary cap has gone upto $9.4m for the 2018 season up from $7m for this season so there is an extra $2.4m there. Incidentally that increase is basically nearly 80% of our total salary cap. There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:46 pm
ratticusfinch






Well we're going to HAVE to use the marquee to make huge offers and that's what I think we're doing - we've no choice. Pretty sure Mr Moran won't be telling the rest of the squad what these wages will be so there's no issue. If i was a fellow player i'd be happy we were signing quality and that quality would help me play in big games and earn some trophies and, therefore, bonuses.

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:08 pm
rubber duckie





ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
If Gold Coast want to keep him they will do, earlier in the season he came out and said how much he is enjoying it there and wanted to stay and fight for his place. The salary cap has gone upto $9.4m for the 2018 season up from $7m for this season so there is an extra $2.4m there. Incidentally that increase is basically nearly 80% of our total salary cap. There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.
that isn't how it works pal.
You buy a top player X...X wins you games...you get finals and you get fat win bonuses.

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:13 pm
Alffi_7




ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
If Gold Coast want to keep him they will do, earlier in the season he came out and said how much he is enjoying it there and wanted to stay and fight for his place. The salary cap has gone upto $9.4m for the 2018 season up from $7m for this season so there is an extra $2.4m there. Incidentally that increase is basically nearly 80% of our total salary cap. There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.


I think the 2018 cap has come in much lower than many clubs were expecting as well, meaning some clubs are having to move players on to fit in their existing squad. Clubs had already factored in a higher salary cap than they have been given - I think some were working to $10M.
