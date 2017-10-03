|
The Perry Boy wrote:
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report
, you haven't signed him.
The Titans have previously stated their desire to build a future around Kane Elgy and Ash Taylor. Understandably so, as they are both on a different level to Roberts.
Elgy has suffered with injuries so i'm guessing they'd like to keep Roberts on the cheap as very good back up. but 3 into 2 doesn't go so Roberts is understandably within his rights to be open to other offers.
i'm not sure it will happen but where does Robert's go? he's played for the two perennial wooden spooners in Newcastle and gold Coast. I'm not sure he has many options left in the NRL he could be the next Michael Dobson... performing well in superleague but unable to cut it in the NRL....
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:33 pm
Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well
once a wire always a wire
Tue Oct 03, 2017 11:15 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well
seriously...
he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......
I cant even begin to compare Tyrone Roberts to Andrew Johns not even after a bag full of Joeys dancing sweeties....!!
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:01 am
the flying biscuit wrote:
seriously...
he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......
I cant even begin to compare Tyrone Roberts to Andrew Johns not even after a bag full of Joeys dancing sweeties....!!
He he
once a wire always a wire
Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:22 am
I think this Tyrone stuff is a smoke screen and will sign George Williams
Wed Oct 04, 2017 8:58 am
im reserving judgement on this signing until that extremely nice, know it all Leeds gentleman comes on here and tells us how good he is.
Massive pessimist
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:37 pm
If Gold Coast want to keep him they will do, earlier in the season he came out and said how much he is enjoying it there and wanted to stay and fight for his place. The salary cap has gone upto $9.4m for the 2018 season up from $7m for this season so there is an extra $2.4m there. Incidentally that increase is basically nearly 80% of our total salary cap. There is no way we can compete unless you really want to pee existing players off by using a mammouth offer as a marquee.
Wed Oct 04, 2017 12:46 pm
Well we're going to HAVE to use the marquee to make huge offers and that's what I think we're doing - we've no choice. Pretty sure Mr Moran won't be telling the rest of the squad what these wages will be so there's no issue. If i was a fellow player i'd be happy we were signing quality and that quality would help me play in big games and earn some trophies and, therefore, bonuses.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
