The Titans have previously stated their desire to build a future around Kane Elgy and Ash Taylor. Understandably so, as they are both on a different level to Roberts.Elgy has suffered with injuries so i'm guessing they'd like to keep Roberts on the cheap as very good back up. but 3 into 2 doesn't go so Roberts is understandably within his rights to be open to other offers.i'm not sure it will happen but where does Robert's go? he's played for the two perennial wooden spooners in Newcastle and gold Coast. I'm not sure he has many options left in the NRL he could be the next Michael Dobson... performing well in superleague but unable to cut it in the NRL....