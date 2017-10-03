the flying biscuit

The Perry Boy wrote: Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report , you haven't signed him.



The Titans have previously stated their desire to build a future around Kane Elgy and Ash Taylor. Understandably so, as they are both on a different level to Roberts.



Elgy has suffered with injuries so i'm guessing they'd like to keep Roberts on the cheap as very good back up. but 3 into 2 doesn't go so Roberts is understandably within his rights to be open to other offers.



The Titans have previously stated their desire to build a future around Kane Elgy and Ash Taylor. Understandably so, as they are both on a different level to Roberts.

Elgy has suffered with injuries so i'm guessing they'd like to keep Roberts on the cheap as very good back up. but 3 into 2 doesn't go so Roberts is understandably within his rights to be open to other offers.

i'm not sure it will happen but where does Robert's go? he's played for the two perennial wooden spooners in Newcastle and gold Coast. I'm not sure he has many options left in the NRL he could be the next Michael Dobson... performing well in superleague but unable to cut it in the NRL....

Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well once a wire always a wire the flying biscuit

rubber duckie wrote: Andrew Johns finished up with a wooden spoon before joining Wire so your point doesn't hold up well





seriously...



he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......



seriously...

he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......

I cant even begin to compare Tyrone Roberts to Andrew Johns not even after a bag full of Joeys dancing sweeties....!!

the flying biscuit wrote:



he missed almost half that season with a broken jaw..they lost 13 on the bounce without him and he came back and they won 8 out of 11 and he almost won player of the year.......



He he He he

