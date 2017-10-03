|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
You are sticking your neck out on this one Duckie, I can already hear BWW rattling the cutlery drawer in his kitchen looking for his largest knife.
And that’s your basis for the fact you say it’s done deal lmao.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:59 pm
So what your saying is its a done deal...unless something changes.
Roberts agent might not be thick...
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:00 pm
karetaker wrote:
And that’s your basis for the fact you say it’s done deal lmao.
He who laughs last laughs longest
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:00 pm
Exciting!
But s the singing actually happening?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:04 pm
Asgardian13 wrote:
I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.
A well connected poster on here explained than a lot of contracts for NRL players have release clauses if an NRL club makes an offer.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:11 pm
Look we've already made an offer to roberts that'll make him the highest earner in SL and we have no limit.
Titans dont have that luxury...they can only throw luxurys at him but little cash. Luxurys don't fill the pockets of his agent.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:27 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.
I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.
However Roberts agent isn't so thick....!
Don't Wigan and Saints already have both their Marquee spots tied up? Or did the rules change and I missed it?
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:45 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
He who laughs last laughs longest
Yeh your right,thing is it’s mostly people on here laughing at you,you call players thick, oh I give up welcome to ignore I can’t read your posts anymore.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:46 pm
easyWire wrote:
Don't Wigan and Saints already have both their Marquee spots tied up? Or did the rules change and I missed it?
I think he was referring to the Barba saga. But this demonstrates why the Club don't say anything until the contract is signed.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:48 pm
karetaker wrote:
Yeh your right,thing is it’s mostly people on here laughing at you,you call players thick, oh I give up welcome to ignore I can’t read your posts anymore.
Make my day.
|