WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:56 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3601
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Winslade's Offload wrote:
You are sticking your neck out on this one Duckie, I can already hear BWW rattling the cutlery drawer in his kitchen looking for his largest knife.


And that’s your basis for the fact you say it’s done deal lmao.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:59 pm
Lost in Leeds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 185
Location: Leeds
So what your saying is its a done deal...unless something changes.
Roberts agent might not be thick...
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:00 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8559
karetaker wrote:
And that’s your basis for the fact you say it’s done deal lmao.

He who laughs last laughs longest
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:00 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Manchester
Wires71 wrote:
Wow what a player he looks. A half back that takes the line on, great step, decent pace, kicks goals and can tackle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_oxghm_bA

Exciting!

But s the singing actually happening?
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:04 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9061
Asgardian13 wrote:
I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.


A well connected poster on here explained than a lot of contracts for NRL players have release clauses if an NRL club makes an offer.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:11 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8559
Look we've already made an offer to roberts that'll make him the highest earner in SL and we have no limit.
Titans dont have that luxury...they can only throw luxurys at him but little cash. Luxurys don't fill the pockets of his agent.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:27 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 422
Location: Dubai
rubber duckie wrote:
I've stuck my beak out before....the last time I looked quakers have since come to light we made offers more than wigan and saints.
I can't answer for the stupidity of rugby players...it just means the best players are the thickest.

However Roberts agent isn't so thick....!


Don't Wigan and Saints already have both their Marquee spots tied up? Or did the rules change and I missed it?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:45 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3601
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
He who laughs last laughs longest


Yeh your right,thing is it’s mostly people on here laughing at you,you call players thick, oh I give up welcome to ignore I can’t read your posts anymore.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:46 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 792
Location: Sunny Southport
easyWire wrote:
Don't Wigan and Saints already have both their Marquee spots tied up? Or did the rules change and I missed it?

I think he was referring to the Barba saga. But this demonstrates why the Club don't say anything until the contract is signed.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 7:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8559
karetaker wrote:
Yeh your right,thing is it’s mostly people on here laughing at you,you call players thick, oh I give up welcome to ignore I can’t read your posts anymore.

Make my day.
once a wire always a wire
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, H53a, karetaker, kev123, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, lefty goldblatt, Lost in Leeds, matt6169, Melph, mikej, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Old Timer No 4, Psychedelic Casual, richmond, rubber duckie, Rugby, silvertail-wolf, the flying biscuit, TrevorGrice, unknownlegend, Watford Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wire-wire, Wolf Hall, Ziggy Stardust and 654 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,9533,06276,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM