morrisseyisawire wrote: Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).



And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.



Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.

I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.