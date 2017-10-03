|
I'm jealous if this does go through, he'd be a top top signing for any Super League team.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:16 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).
And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.
Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.
I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:39 pm
I hope there is some clause in the release from said contract that prevents him subsequently going to another super league club though
Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:56 pm
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report
, you haven't signed him.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:09 pm
The Perry Boy wrote:
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report
, you haven't signed him.
I don't think we have... we are just in a bidding war. Probably won't come off for us but you never know.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:05 pm
Could just be clever player management, come over to England make it look like he's signing over here and get a better offer where he is. It's happened loads of times, i would love him here though. Only time will tell
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:31 pm
He's a Wire. It'll not get announced until well in to this month.
Gold coast have season tickets to sell. Loosing the only back that look decent for them this year won't do them any favours.
once a wire always a wire
Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:40 pm
You are sticking your neck out on this one Duckie, I can already hear BWW rattling the cutlery drawer in his kitchen looking for his largest knife.
