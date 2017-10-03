WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:16 pm
JWarriors
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 489
I'm jealous if this does go through, he'd be a top top signing for any Super League team.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:16 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3285
Location: Northamptonshire
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).

And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.

Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.


I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:39 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 421
Location: Dubai
I hope there is some clause in the release from said contract that prevents him subsequently going to another super league club though ;-)
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 4:56 pm
The Perry Boy
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 19, 2004 9:42 pm
Posts: 1770
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report, you haven't signed him.
@Matt_Y_83
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 5:09 pm
easyWire
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 421
Location: Dubai
The Perry Boy wrote:
Apologies if this has already been posted, but according to this report, you haven't signed him.


I don't think we have... we are just in a bidding war. Probably won't come off for us but you never know.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:05 pm
Or thane
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 272
Could just be clever player management, come over to England make it look like he's signing over here and get a better offer where he is. It's happened loads of times, i would love him here though. Only time will tell :-)
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:31 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8553
He's a Wire. It'll not get announced until well in to this month.
Gold coast have season tickets to sell. Loosing the only back that look decent for them this year won't do them any favours.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 6:40 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3646
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
You are sticking your neck out on this one Duckie, I can already hear BWW rattling the cutlery drawer in his kitchen looking for his largest knife.
