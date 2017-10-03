Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).
And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.
Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.
I can state with some authority that there was no such clause in Hiku's deal. He was allowed to leave entirely for personal reasons. I actually respect the club on that, not only was it the 'human' thing to do but it probably recognised that if his family/girlfriend was against moving here it would upset his game.
