ComeOnYouWolves wrote: Marquee.....jesus. I hope not, underwhelmed. This bloke was going to sign for Bradford the other season before he stayed at Gold Coast. Average player at best, not a signing that would make me part ways with buying a season ticket.

Not sure what you expect??If we're only ever going to sign world class current internationals it's a good job we decided to ignore that idea and sign the likes of Sid Domic, Nat Wood and Chris Hicks to name but a few - all of which I would of paid double to watch!!! I mean, the so called "big name" international props we bought from New Zealand over the last 5 or 6 years because they "played rep rugby" worked out well for us didn't they - don't think so!!Looking at Myler and Dwyer as a couple of the Leeds signings for next year, I think we've done ok with these two!!