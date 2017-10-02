|
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Marquee.....jesus. I hope not, underwhelmed. This bloke was going to sign for Bradford the other season before he stayed at Gold Coast. Average player at best, not a signing that would make me part ways with buying a season ticket.
Not sure what you expect??
If we're only ever going to sign world class current internationals it's a good job we decided to ignore that idea and sign the likes of Sid Domic, Nat Wood and Chris Hicks to name but a few - all of which I would of paid double to watch!!! I mean, the so called "big name" international props we bought from New Zealand over the last 5 or 6 years because they "played rep rugby" worked out well for us didn't they - don't think so!!
Looking at Myler and Dwyer as a couple of the Leeds signings for next year, I think we've done ok with these two!!
Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:59 pm
Titans deny Tyrone Roberts will join Warrington Wolves... [http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/sport/nrl/gold-coast-titans-deny-nrl-half-tyrone-roberts-will-join-warrington-wolves-in-english-super-league/news-story/ba858f153e172ff8dbecc1e232c46283]
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:09 pm
Does not matter what the Titans say,they can’t stop him as he is off contract,he can go anywhere that wants him.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:24 pm
This has the hallmark of a bidding war.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:31 pm
karetaker wrote:
Does not matter what the Titans say,they can’t stop him as he is off contract,he can go anywhere that wants him.
Reading the article it's more that they have upped their offer rather than forcing him to stay.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:42 pm
Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).
And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.
Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:48 pm
Orfie wrote:
Titans deny Tyrone Roberts will join Warrington Wolves... [http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/sport/nrl/gold-coast-titans-deny-nrl-half-tyrone-roberts-will-join-warrington-wolves-in-english-super-league/news-story/ba858f153e172ff8dbecc1e232c46283]
Not liking the sound of that....
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:51 pm
It's all season ticket bollox. He's coming.
Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:53 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
He's coming.
Now i'm even more nervous
