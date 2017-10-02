WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:27 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 817
Location: Warrington
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Marquee.....jesus. I hope not, underwhelmed. This bloke was going to sign for Bradford the other season before he stayed at Gold Coast. Average player at best, not a signing that would make me part ways with buying a season ticket.

Not sure what you expect??

If we're only ever going to sign world class current internationals it's a good job we decided to ignore that idea and sign the likes of Sid Domic, Nat Wood and Chris Hicks to name but a few - all of which I would of paid double to watch!!! I mean, the so called "big name" international props we bought from New Zealand over the last 5 or 6 years because they "played rep rugby" worked out well for us didn't they - don't think so!!

Looking at Myler and Dwyer as a couple of the Leeds signings for next year, I think we've done ok with these two!!
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 2:59 pm
Orfie Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2006 10:19 pm
Posts: 26
Titans deny Tyrone Roberts will join Warrington Wolves... [http://www.goldcoastbulletin.com.au/sport/nrl/gold-coast-titans-deny-nrl-half-tyrone-roberts-will-join-warrington-wolves-in-english-super-league/news-story/ba858f153e172ff8dbecc1e232c46283]
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:09 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3597
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Does not matter what the Titans say,they can’t stop him as he is off contract,he can go anywhere that wants him.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:24 pm
Lost in Leeds Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Mar 16, 2004 3:57 pm
Posts: 183
Location: Leeds
This has the hallmark of a bidding war.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:31 pm
Captain Hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 790
Location: Sunny Southport
karetaker wrote:
Does not matter what the Titans say,they can’t stop him as he is off contract,he can go anywhere that wants him.

Reading the article it's more that they have upped their offer rather than forcing him to stay.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Tue Oct 03, 2017 3:42 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1450
Well unless he is 100% committed we should walk away and pursue other avenues (I'm sure the club has a plan B).

And any contract that an overseas playet signs shouldn't have any "if a NRL club wants me can I have a lift tk the airport?" clause.

Whatever your nationality, you're either with us totally or not at all.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Asgardian13, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouWolves, CW8, easyWire, GB, Hicks Is A God, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, karetaker, Kevin Turvey, Lost in Leeds, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, MrFlibble, Orfie, Paddyfc, Paul2812, robinrovers10, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smiffy27, spacks grandad, The Riddler, Uncle Rico, whitters, wire-flyer, wire_mad, wolfie wales, Ziggy Stardust and 499 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,8072,52876,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM