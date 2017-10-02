WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:38 am
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1854
If were playing fantasy football then those players wouldnt be my first choice.....
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:16 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 185
Wires71 wrote:
Wow what a player he looks. A half back that takes the line on, great step, decent pace, kicks goals and can tackle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_oxghm_bA

That was over 3 years ago
He can be injury prone but if it's true of his signing then we can offload Brown to catalans or the Wolfpack!!!
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:45 pm
marshman777 User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 07, 2012 4:24 pm
Posts: 493
Location: Warrington
When this rumour first surfaced a few months back the Titans fans forum and comments left on a few websites were far from happy. They would have preferred to keep Roberts and get rid of Egley as they said Roberts was a far more creative player who gives 100% all the time. I have ewatched most games this season with the Titans and he is a great player and a decent kicker. He is a true 7 that leads and kicks and organises the team.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:00 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8532
silvertail-wolf wrote:
That was over 3 years ago
He can be injury prone but if it's true of his signing then we can offload Brown to catalans or the Wolfpack!!!

No we'll need Brown. Roberts doesn't possess a dominant kicking game.

Brown has come in for plenty flak, and in much of it rightly so, but he's played behind a powder puff weak pack. I'll reserve full judgement upon him once he plays behind a pack on the front foot.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:16 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
silvertail-wolf wrote:
That was over 3 years ago
He can be injury prone but if it's true of his signing then we can offload Brown to catalans or the Wolfpack!!!


he played 79 games on the bounce in the NRL, if that's injury prone Kevin Brown could be classed as clinically dead....
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:00 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8532
the flying biscuit wrote:
he played 79 games on the bounce in the NRL, if that's injury prone Kevin Brown could be classed as clinically dead....

He he. They one liners get better.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:05 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9051
I'd be happy with Brown for the more structured play with this fellow as our attacking halfback (so long as we free him up from that channel restriction). The problem we had in 2017 was that there was no real flair in Gidley/Patton/Brown. I like the comments on him being a 100% and creative. We have been crying out for that.

I can't argue with any of the last 3 signings we have made really. 4 if we include Hiku.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:10 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4525
Location: Warrington
Agreed wires71 good signings and good signal of intent.

Think the club need to get the coaching position sorted ASAP. I think we need that rudder. Feels a bit awkward announcing signings without any comment from the head coach.

(ps not complaining just an observation)
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:13 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9051
Wirefan wrote:
Agreed wires71 good signings and good signal of intent.

Think the club need to get the coaching position sorted ASAP. I think we need that rudder. Feels a bit awkward announcing signings without any comment from the head coach.

(ps not complaining just an observation)


Yes it's the Head Coach and Agar position I'd like clarity on. We may be doing a massive disservice to Agar and that all of our problems were nothing to do with him, but I don't feel we can say that with any certainty due to his track record.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:19 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9051
rubber duckie wrote:

Brown has come in for plenty flak, and in much of it rightly so, but he's played behind a powder puff weak pack. I'll reserve full judgement upon him once he plays behind a pack on the front foot.


Fair enough but we need to sign a few for the pack yet to achieve that.
