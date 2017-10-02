I'd be happy with Brown for the more structured play with this fellow as our attacking halfback (so long as we free him up from that channel restriction). The problem we had in 2017 was that there was no real flair in Gidley/Patton/Brown. I like the comments on him being a 100% and creative. We have been crying out for that.



I can't argue with any of the last 3 signings we have made really. 4 if we include Hiku.