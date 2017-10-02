WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:38 am
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1854
If were playing fantasy football then those players wouldnt be my first choice.....
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:16 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 185
Wires71 wrote:
Wow what a player he looks. A half back that takes the line on, great step, decent pace, kicks goals and can tackle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_oxghm_bA

That was over 3 years ago
He can be injury prone but if it's true of his signing then we can offload Brown to catalans or the Wolfpack!!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, amtgigs, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Chris_H, CW8, Disgruntledgoat, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, GiantJake1988, Google Adsense [Bot], Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, just_browny, karetaker, kev123, langer the king, lister, Lost in Leeds, LostInNewcastle, Majestic-12 [Bot], Man Mountain, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, Paul Youane, Penks81, Philth, Purplehaze, rchick, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51, The Riddler, The Speculator, Thelonius, WazzaWire, Wrath, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 725 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,0943,16376,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.