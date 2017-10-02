WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:38 am
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1854
If were playing fantasy football then those players wouldnt be my first choice.....
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, Bondo, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Bull Mania, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, Cherry_&_White, ComeOnYouWolves, CW8, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, dull nickname, easyWire, Gaz3376, Greavsie, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, Man Mountain, Mardylad, Paul2812, Penks81, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, TF and the wire, The Speculator, Wiganosopher, wire-wire and 531 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,9382,52576,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM