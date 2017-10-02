WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:26 am
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
I think they're waiting for the ink to dry and then they'll announce the coach and 2/3 new players all at once. It will offset the disappointment that it's Price.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:34 am
Disgruntledgoat
Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
He's not mental or anything is he? Just asking...I mean there must be a downside here.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:37 am
ComeOnYouWolves
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Marquee.....jesus. I hope not, underwhelmed. This bloke was going to sign for Bradford the other season before he stayed at Gold Coast. Average player at best, not a signing that would make me part ways with buying a season ticket.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:46 am
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Marquee.....jesus. I hope not, underwhelmed. This bloke was going to sign for Bradford the other season before he stayed at Gold Coast. Average player at best, not a signing that would make me part ways with buying a season ticket.

No he wasn't. He's a fantastic player who will tear it up over here. You'd find negativity in a lottery win.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:00 am
ComeOnYouWolves
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
There were definite rumours that Bradford were looking to sign him in 2015 when he was leaving Newcastle Knights. Shows how far the standards have dropped then doesnt it if we get excited by this. Two journey men aussies...great
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:03 am
DAG
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There were definite rumours that Bradford were looking to sign him in 2015 when he was leaving Newcastle Knights. Shows how far the standards have dropped then doesnt it if we get excited by this. Two journey men aussies...great

Who are the two Aussie’s we’re signing?
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:04 am
Lord Tony Smith
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
There were definite rumours that Bradford were looking to sign him in 2015 when he was leaving Newcastle Knights. Shows how far the standards have dropped then doesnt it if we get excited by this. Two journey men aussies...great

There's always rumours about everything it doesn't mean they are true.

Journeymen aussies? Well one is 26 and he's played for only 2 clubs and the other is from New Zealand.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:05 am
Jimathay
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
I think he's exactly the sort of player we (with a realistic hat on) should be going for.

Average NRL players, particularly the creative ones, often go well in SL. I thought Walsh for example was the best half in the competition in his first season at Saints. Also Parcell and Kelly have been fantastic this season.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:21 am
ComeOnYouWolves
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Sorry my mistake 1 NZ and 1 Aussie. Bryson Goodwin is a utility back who plays FB, Winger or Centre for Souths. Never set the would alight. Dependable club man yes.

Tyrone Roberts was binned by Newcastle Knights, ok you can bring up Gidley as he was at Newcastle but he was a 1 club man and that was his team. He then went to the Titans where he has been switched between HB and Hooker again never holding down his spot. He was in the halves due to injury to Kane Elgey.

Hopefully if they have signed they do well but from what i have seen of them i am not over the moon with the signings.
