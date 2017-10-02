WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - TYRONE ROBERTS

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves TYRONE ROBERTS

Post a reply
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:26 am
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4522
Location: Warrington
I think they're waiting for the ink to dry and then they'll announce the coach and 2/3 new players all at once. It will offset the disappointment that it's Price.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:34 am
Disgruntledgoat Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 04, 2008 5:03 pm
Posts: 126
Location: Cumbria
He's not mental or anything is he? Just asking...I mean there must be a downside here.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, Fuzzy-Duck, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, just_browny, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lister, marshman777, Mike Oxlong, moxi1, Mulder, Old Man John, Penks81, Philth, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, the stella kid, thepimp007, Uncle Rico, unknownlegend, wire-wire, zzhead and 519 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,8572,28876,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM