TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:46 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 498
Location: Italy
Signed and delivered
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8522
grazie amico mio
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:40 pm
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 139
I would imagine that Tyrone be a Marquee player in our set up
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:35 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9040
Do you think he will play in the halves or hooker? I don't follow NRL - is he a good player?
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:36 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8522
7.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:41 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9040
rubber duckie wrote:
7.


Good news if he is being talked about as marquee worthy.
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:46 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8522
He's not the highest paid back, so it's no brainer he'll come here. He'll be on way more money.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:54 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9040
Wow what a player he looks. A half back that takes the line on, great step, decent pace, kicks goals and can tackle.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_oxghm_bA
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:59 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8522
Yes he is an attacking back...something we have been short of since Sandow went awol.
once a wire always a wire
Re: TYRONE ROBERTS
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 11:41 pm
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 265
Is this 100% Definate, this has just made my day if it's True :-) Buzzin we've signed him if True he will carve up some defenses over here :-)

