rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8522



grazie amico mio once a wire always a wire Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm

Posts: 139

I would imagine that Tyrone be a Marquee player in our set up Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9040

Do you think he will play in the halves or hooker? I don't follow NRL - is he a good player? https://www.mind.org.uk rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8522

7. once a wire always a wire Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9040

rubber duckie wrote: 7.



Good news if he is being talked about as marquee worthy. Good news if he is being talked about as marquee worthy. https://www.mind.org.uk rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8522

He's not the highest paid back, so it's no brainer he'll come here. He'll be on way more money. once a wire always a wire Wires71

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm

Posts: 9040



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a_oxghm_bA Wow what a player he looks. A half back that takes the line on, great step, decent pace, kicks goals and can tackle. https://www.mind.org.uk rubber duckie

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm

Posts: 8522

Yes he is an attacking back...something we have been short of since Sandow went awol. once a wire always a wire Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Bigtom, Bondo, Burtons Forearm, cheekydiddles, DAG, easyWire, Emley Cat, Exabot [Bot], karetaker, kev123, lister, Mr Snoodle, rubber duckie, scottty, SecondRowSaint, shropshire-leyther, Smiffy27, Vespid_Wire and 510 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Warrington Wolves Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,785 2,334 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























