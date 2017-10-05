rubber duckie wrote: Bring back the locker/wardonia cup vs pies on new years day or weekend.

In pre-SL days our Boxing Day and New Year's Day opponents were usually Wigan and Leigh. The locker/wardonia 'friendly' itself as always right at the start of the season, so was usually a firey encounter as both teams were ready to go. No reason why a new sponsored friendly of this kind could not be instigated, but taking place 5-6 weeks out of the new season may mean it has no more intensity than the Widnes match.