|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 273
|
rubber duckie wrote:
I ask my missus that every day.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 8:54 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3602
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
|
Is he in the World Cup or do we have him for start of pre season,asking because any over seas player we sign now would be better for us that they here from the start.
|
|
Tue Oct 03, 2017 10:17 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 273
|
No we'd have him for the full pre-season i think. Have the Kiwi's announced their squad yet?
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 1:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 110
Location: Lymm
|
Surely a big draw for him coming here was the chance to turn out on the 4G pitch at the Select Security Stadium on boxing day?
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 3:20 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 162
|
Jimathay wrote:
Surely a big draw for him coming here was the chance to turn out on the 4G pitch at the Select Security Stadium on boxing day?
Hope it's not at Widnes again this year
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:24 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3651
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
I am sick to death of playing Widnes. Last year ( this year ?) we played them 5 times including the friendly. Enough is enough, do something different over Xmas please or I shall be watching the ladies beach volleyball in Miami instead.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3192
Location: Stuck in 1982
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I am sick to death of playing Widnes. Last year ( this year ?) we played them 5 times including the friendly. Enough is enough, do something different over Xmas please or I shall be watching the ladies beach volleyball in Miami instead.
I agree time for a change, twice is enough unless we are thrashing the pants off them in the CC semi final. BTW Is that you, the ladies, just Holly or all of you in Miami FLA?
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3651
Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
|
This is just me, my TV, and definitely no Mrs Winslade, who for some weird reason doesn't understand why the girls need to play in bikinis.
|
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8566
|
Bring back the locker/wardonia cup vs pies on new years day or weekend.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Wed Oct 04, 2017 6:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 427
Location: Dubai
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Bring back the locker/wardonia cup vs pies on new years day or weekend.
+1
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Gazwire, Greavsie, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, karetaker, kev123, Les Norton, Moe syslak, Mr Snoodle, Old Timer No 4, Orfie, Paul2812, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Shazbaz, silver2, Smiffy27, spacks grandad, Stitch, The Riddler, Vespid_Wire, WalterWizard, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, WolfiesUndies and 464 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,643,517
|3,024
|76,274
|4,491
|SET
|