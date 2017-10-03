Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm Posts: 3651 Location: Every me, every you / Placebo
I am sick to death of playing Widnes. Last year ( this year ?) we played them 5 times including the friendly. Enough is enough, do something different over Xmas please or I shall be watching the ladies beach volleyball in Miami instead.
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am Posts: 3192 Location: Stuck in 1982
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I agree time for a change, twice is enough unless we are thrashing the pants off them in the CC semi final. BTW Is that you, the ladies, just Holly or all of you in Miami FLA?
