Winslade's Offload wrote: I am sick to death of playing Widnes. Last year ( this year ?) we played them 5 times including the friendly. Enough is enough, do something different over Xmas please or I shall be watching the ladies beach volleyball in Miami instead.

I agree time for a change, twice is enough unless we are thrashing the pants off them in the CC semi final. BTW Is that you, the ladies, just Holly or all of you in Miami FLA?