Jesus Christ people will moan about anything, if people are saying Goodwin isn't a good signing they either don't know poop about him or they just want to moan. Goodwin is a Quality centre who i would take over Hiku any day of the week, whoopee doo if we didn't show much interest in him before now.

We needed a Quality centre and Guess what, a Quality centre became available through a crap.situation for Leigh and we've signed an excellent player. What the hell is there to moan about?