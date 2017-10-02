Jesus Christ people will moan about anything, if people are saying Goodwin isn't a good signing they either don't know poop about him or they just want to moan. Goodwin is a Quality centre who i would take over Hiku any day of the week, whoopee doo if we didn't show much interest in him before now.
We needed a Quality centre and Guess what, a Quality centre became available through a crap.situation for Leigh and we've signed an excellent player. What the hell is there to moan about?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, easyWire, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Man Mountain, moxi1, Or thane, Smith's Brolly and 249 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,642,482
|1,184
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|