Don't know what game you were watching but Goodwin hasn't played for Leigh yet!
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:26 pm
scottty wrote:
Don't know what game you were watching but Goodwin hasn't played for Leigh yet!
Whoops must have had more ale than I thought. Who was the Leigh 7 on sat?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:31 pm
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Whoops must have had more ale than I thought. Who was the Leigh 7 on sat?
Drinkwater and, frankly, you should.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:38 pm
Loving the one liners today.
once a wire always a wire
Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:48 pm
Very good RD. Indeed you may well be correct sir haha. Whilst I have started the complete tangent may as well finish it. Drinkwater looks a decent prospect. Thoughts on signing him?
Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:32 pm
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Very good RD. Indeed you may well be correct sir haha. Whilst I have started the complete tangent may as well finish it. Drinkwater looks a decent prospect. Thoughts on signing him?
Quite a few Leigh fans would drive him to your place and pay you to take him
Personally would like to see him behind a consistently dominant pack (not sure that's you guys
) as he has a very good rugby brain, not the quickest but good kicking game and quick hands for spotting the runners.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:02 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Drinkwater and, frankly, you should.
Haha, I am nominating this as my post of the year.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:07 pm
