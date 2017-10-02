WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN-official

Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:58 pm
scottty
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 225
Don't know what game you were watching but Goodwin hasn't played for Leigh yet!
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:26 pm
wiretillidie30
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 308
scottty wrote:
Don't know what game you were watching but Goodwin hasn't played for Leigh yet!

Whoops must have had more ale than I thought. Who was the Leigh 7 on sat?
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:31 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1449
wiretillidie30 wrote:
Whoops must have had more ale than I thought. Who was the Leigh 7 on sat?


Drinkwater and, frankly, you should.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:38 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8534
Loving the one liners today.
once a wire always a wire
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 4:48 pm
wiretillidie30
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 11:30 am
Posts: 308
Very good RD. Indeed you may well be correct sir haha. Whilst I have started the complete tangent may as well finish it. Drinkwater looks a decent prospect. Thoughts on signing him?
