Smith's Brolly wrote:
Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.
it isn't, however in our current state as a below average 9's team, its smarter and more of a necessity to not allow him to hit the open market and we get in a bidding war with other clubs.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:05 pm
So it is still Moran pulling the strings when it matters.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:18 pm
Wires71 wrote:
For clarity is using the term "happy clappers" or "negs" or "Mr Happy" in breach of the AUP (genuine question).
They are all as tiresome as each other.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:37 pm
[quote="Smith's Brolly"]Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.[/quote
may not be everything but if it helps, and you have it, would be foolish not to. Think you may have read too much into what he said.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:49 pm
Leigh Centurions can confirm that they have accepted a substantial offer from Warrington Wolves for the transfer of New Zealand International Bryson Goodwin.
The transfer was agreed after cordial discussions between the respective Club Owners, Derek Beaumont and Simon Moran, who have an excellent working relationship.
Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: "Once I was aware that Bryson had strong interest from a safe Super League club and would take that option should we get relegated I took the decision to accept a very strong and lucrative offer from Warrington.
"I appreciate the straight and direct way in which Simon Moran dealt with this and I acted in what I believe were the best interests of all parties even if we had stayed up.
"We have alternative targets with whom are in talks and details of any new signings, along with retention and release of any of our current squad, will be made through the normal channels as and when they take place.
"I wish Bryson the best of luck at Warrington and hope they are able to bounce back next year in the manner that Leeds have this year. I appreciate that this will seem negative for the Club but it has actually turned out to be a good piece of business for us under the circumstances."
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:02 pm
Captain Hook wrote:
Think you may have read too much into what he said.
Perhaps, it does appear we will continue to pay 6 figure fees for 30+ year old players with Smith gone.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:10 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Perhaps, it does appear we will continue to pay 6 figure fees for 30+ year old players with Smith gone.
I understand your point, but I couldn't care less how much we spend on transfer fees to be honest, so long as we get the players we need. We are a financially strong club and have an immensely wealthy benefactor for which £100k is nothing.
I'd much rather we ran at a loss and had class on the field, than breakeven on the P&L and have Blythe and Evans in the centres.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 2:36 pm
Wires71 wrote:
I understand your point, but I couldn't care less how much we spend on transfer fees to be honest, so long as we get the players we need. We are a financially strong club and have an immensely wealthy benefactor for which £100k is nothing.
I'd much rather we ran at a loss and had class on the field, than breakeven on the P&L and have Blythe and Evans in the centres.
I am in total agreement with your first paragraph.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 3:14 pm
Great bit of Business from Leigh and a total amicable decision made by both clubs owners.
Good on them and good luck at Warrington Mr Goodwin.
I hope we make a sound decision based on this and use the cash to substantiate our future !
|