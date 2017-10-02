Leigh⁬ Centurions can confirm that they have accepted a substantial offer from Warrington Wolves for the transfer of New Zealand International Bryson Goodwin.



The transfer was agreed after cordial discussions between the respective Club Owners, Derek Beaumont and Simon Moran, who have an excellent working relationship.



Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: "Once I was aware that Bryson had strong interest from a safe Super League club and would take that option should we get relegated I took the decision to accept a very strong and lucrative offer from Warrington.



"I appreciate the straight and direct way in which Simon Moran dealt with this and I acted in what I believe were the best interests of all parties even if we had stayed up.



"We have alternative targets with whom are in talks and details of any new signings, along with retention and release of any of our current squad, will be made through the normal channels as and when they take place.



"I wish Bryson the best of luck at Warrington and hope they are able to bounce back next year in the manner that Leeds have this year. I appreciate that this will seem negative for the Club but it has actually turned out to be a good piece of business for us under the circumstances."