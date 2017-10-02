WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN-official

Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:03 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.



it isn't, however in our current state as a below average 9's team, its smarter and more of a necessity to not allow him to hit the open market and we get in a bidding war with other clubs.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:05 pm
So it is still Moran pulling the strings when it matters.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:18 pm
Wires71 wrote:
For clarity is using the term "happy clappers" or "negs" or "Mr Happy" in breach of the AUP (genuine question).


They are all as tiresome as each other.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:37 pm
[quote="Smith's Brolly"]Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.[/quote
may not be everything but if it helps, and you have it, would be foolish not to. Think you may have read too much into what he said.
Mon Oct 02, 2017 1:49 pm
Leigh⁬ Centurions can confirm that they have accepted a substantial offer from Warrington Wolves for the transfer of New Zealand International Bryson Goodwin.

The transfer was agreed after cordial discussions between the respective Club Owners, Derek Beaumont and Simon Moran, who have an excellent working relationship.

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: "Once I was aware that Bryson had strong interest from a safe Super League club and would take that option should we get relegated I took the decision to accept a very strong and lucrative offer from Warrington.

"I appreciate the straight and direct way in which Simon Moran dealt with this and I acted in what I believe were the best interests of all parties even if we had stayed up.

"We have alternative targets with whom are in talks and details of any new signings, along with retention and release of any of our current squad, will be made through the normal channels as and when they take place.

"I wish Bryson the best of luck at Warrington and hope they are able to bounce back next year in the manner that Leeds have this year. I appreciate that this will seem negative for the Club but it has actually turned out to be a good piece of business for us under the circumstances."
