Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 185
Goodwin is a cracking signing
He's tough a hard runner and great finisher
It was mentioned more than once by the nrl commentators that they are surprised he's leaving
I had this guy in my nrl fantasy team 2017and he clocked up 50 plus points in the latter games of the season
Easily as good as Hiku
As for Tyrone Roberts he has the potential to shine in super league let's wait and see
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7903
Location: Warrington
Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 7:05 pm
Posts: 250
I've watched pretty much all of South Sydney's matches this season and Goodwin has been an impressive performer in a team having a hugely disappointing year.
He will prove to be a very good signing.
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 270
Kiwi International, NRL Centre...he will do.
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8529
Tiz Lad wrote:
Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response.
Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club
Unfortunately that's isn't a fact the club shares.
The clubs official line is they approached Leigh before then following Hiku's request to leave.
Not quite the same thing. I left the first sentence in between edit because is was amusing.
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 409
Smith's Brolly wrote:
It's a mockery we regularly pay fees to buy players, are looking to use both marquee spots next season and on record as saying we've made regular offerings to many players to make them highest paid player in league. So much for painting team as a frugal ship.
Beaumont said: “Once I was aware that Bryson had strong interest from a safe Super League club and would take that option should we get relegated I took the decision to accept a very strong and lucrative offer from Warrington.The 31-year-old, who has been known to feature at centre, wing and full-back, joins on a two-year deal from Leigh Centurions after a "substantial offer" was accepted.
Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5648
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Alffi_7 wrote:
We have no idea whether we showed any interest in him before he signed for Leigh (and there seems to be some dispute over whether he signed for Leigh officially or not).
If we had showed interest, but Leigh offered an extra £50k (say) for him but we've now been able to revisit on our original terms based on Hiku leaving and Leigh being relegated - I don't see it like we are picking up relegation clubs scraps.
He was coming to you whether we got relegated or not, it was agreed before saturdays result.
He did not become free due to the result - you have paid Leigh a significant amount to get his services
Good for the player - far too good for champ rugby, and good for Leigh as we can use the fee and his cap space to strengthen across the team
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9046
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree with you, re read my line about different opinions, but, I can not accept that this place, or people on it, belittle anything that questions the club per se. I find it's a place with people of different views, just how you want it according to your opening statement.
As far as belittling goes, try "happy clappers" and "clown" for starters...
For clarity is using the term "happy clappers" or "negs" or "Mr Happy" in breach of the AUP (genuine question).
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 9046
On balance that is good "swap" with Leigh. Evans for Goodwin. No brainer.
Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 270
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Once again throwing the money around after Broomhead said money isn't everything.
Maybe the money was from the deal the club have received from Toronto for Joe Westerman.
