Goodwin is a cracking signing

He's tough a hard runner and great finisher

It was mentioned more than once by the nrl commentators that they are surprised he's leaving

I had this guy in my nrl fantasy team 2017and he clocked up 50 plus points in the latter games of the season

Easily as good as Hiku

As for Tyrone Roberts he has the potential to shine in super league let's wait and see