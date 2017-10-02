WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN-official

Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:02 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 185
Goodwin is a cracking signing
He's tough a hard runner and great finisher
It was mentioned more than once by the nrl commentators that they are surprised he's leaving
I had this guy in my nrl fantasy team 2017and he clocked up 50 plus points in the latter games of the season
Easily as good as Hiku
As for Tyrone Roberts he has the potential to shine in super league let's wait and see
Last edited by silvertail-wolf on Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:04 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:04 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7903
Location: Warrington
Now official:- https://warringtonwolves.com/club-news/ ... p-goodwin/
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN-official
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:26 pm
The Riddler Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Oct 10, 2006 7:05 pm
Posts: 250
I've watched pretty much all of South Sydney's matches this season and Goodwin has been an impressive performer in a team having a hugely disappointing year.

He will prove to be a very good signing.
