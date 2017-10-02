Paul2812

Paul Youane wrote: Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.



I'm with you. Check the 'while the ink isn't dry' comment after I mentioned an NRL centre not knowing who it was.



I'm with you. Check the 'while the ink isn't dry' comment after I mentioned an NRL centre not knowing who it was.

But to put it in perspective, at the start of 2017 Rhys Evans was first choice centre backed up by Blythe. Surely Goodwin is a step up? He's not Peta Hiku, but then not many centres in Super League are. Hiku was always going to be tapped up back home with that clause in his contract. Uncle Rico

Wirefan wrote: Not posting or visiting the forum doesn't really help the quality of the forum does it? I never understand the comment to be honest.



It's a public forum, what do you expect?



I totally agree with your first statement and believe that the broader the debate the better it is as if posters are turned off rather than responding then the whole 'place' becomes sterile.



I totally agree with your first statement and believe that the broader the debate the better it is as if posters are turned off rather than responding then the whole 'place' becomes sterile.

I'd also expect a difference of opinion, not, to be called a clown, (Tiz Lad there really was no need for it) by someone that didn't agree with me.

Uncle Rico wrote: I totally agree with your first statement and believe that the broader the debate the better it is as if posters are turned off rather than responding then the whole 'place' becomes sterile.



I'd also expect a difference of opinion, not, to be called a clown, (Tiz Lad there really was no need for it) by someone that didn't agree with me.



Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back



Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club



A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book



Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan



Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back

Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club

A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book

Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan

Will drop in now and again to see how happy the happy clappers are, and see how even more sterile this place has become but that's my lot

ComeOnYouWolves wrote: Again not an inspirational signing, better than Pomeroy...yes. Better than Hiku...no.



Another utility type signing who can play anywhere in the backs



If a recent Kiwi international centre who has played for top NRL clubs is not a good enough signing for us then I despair. Who would you sign - and try to be at least a little realistic given salary cap and persuading someone to move to the UK.

Tiz Lad wrote: Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back



Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club



A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book



Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan



Will drop in now and again to see how happy the happy clappers are, and see how even more sterile this place has become but that's my lot



Well, good then. You seem to support diverse comment but throw cheap insults and 'openly frown on and belittle' (to quote your own words) those who disagree with you. Who says the majority are 'happy'? Maybe some of us are a little more patient and know the difficulties of 'fixing' the coach and squad issues. We are no less 100% Wire for all that and it would be respectful of you to accept that.



Tiz Lad wrote: Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back



Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club



A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book



Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan



Will drop in now and again to see how happy the happy clappers are, and see how even more sterile this place has become but that's my lot

I can only think you are reading a very different forum to me.

Tiz Lad wrote: Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back



Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club



A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book



Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan



Will drop in now and again to see how happy the happy clappers are, and see how even more sterile this place has become but that's my lot



I agree with you, re read my line about different opinions, but, I can not accept that this place, or people on it, belittle anything that questions the club per se. I find it's a place with people of different views, just how you want it according to your opening statement.



I agree with you, re read my line about different opinions, but, I can not accept that this place, or people on it, belittle anything that questions the club per se. I find it's a place with people of different views, just how you want it according to your opening statement.

As far as belittling goes, try "happy clappers" and "clown" for starters...

I think we've become more interested in Godwin having lost Hiku rather than just because leigh went down. I think he'll be a great signing. I liken him to George Carmont at Wigan.



I think people are just really frustrated at the end of a really poop season. Understandably. Now it feels like we're in a bit of limbo land with no coach and no leadership. A bit of a rudderless ship. The club would be advised to calm the storm ASAP. Get the press release out about the new coach along with a clear statement of intent for the next season.



We all care about the club ultimately. Don't see the need to buycot the only forum which we as fans have to express our views with other Warrington supporters. Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back



Tiz Lad wrote: Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club





We have no idea whether we showed any interest in him before he signed for Leigh (and there seems to be some dispute over whether he signed for Leigh officially or not).



