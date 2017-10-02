WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN

Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:37 am
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2195
Location: Gee Cross
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.


I'm with you. Check the 'while the ink isn't dry' comment after I mentioned an NRL centre not knowing who it was.

:roll:
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:39 am
easyWire
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:39 am

easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Dubai
But to put it in perspective, at the start of 2017 Rhys Evans was first choice centre backed up by Blythe. Surely Goodwin is a step up? He's not Peta Hiku, but then not many centres in Super League are. Hiku was always going to be tapped up back home with that clause in his contract.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:22 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3180
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wirefan wrote:
Not posting or visiting the forum doesn't really help the quality of the forum does it? I never understand the comment to be honest.

It's a public forum, what do you expect?


I totally agree with your first statement and believe that the broader the debate the better it is as if posters are turned off rather than responding then the whole 'place' becomes sterile.

I'd also expect a difference of opinion, not, to be called a clown, (Tiz Lad there really was no need for it) by someone that didn't agree with me.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:56 am
Tiz Lad
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:56 am

Tiz Lad
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 417
Uncle Rico wrote:
I totally agree with your first statement and believe that the broader the debate the better it is as if posters are turned off rather than responding then the whole 'place' becomes sterile.

I'd also expect a difference of opinion, not, to be called a clown, (Tiz Lad there really was no need for it) by someone that didn't agree with me.


Called him a clown because of his stupid one liner response. Don't care who he is or who his connections at the club are. I made a comment on the Goodwin potential signing and he came back with the banal comment, so he got an equally banal comment back

Facts are Warrington had never showed any interest in Goodwin till his Leigh contract became null and void due to their relegation and he then needed a club

A forum is meant to encourage differing opinions on both sides of the fence and anything in between, but anything that questions anything the club has done is openly frowned on and belittled, so that is not a forum in my book

Wasn't going to comment or post further, but seeing as you called me out I thought I'd do one Last post, so no real skin off my nose what he or you think. This is not a dummy spitting exercise, I'm bored with the majority that accept the performances of players and coaching staff of a club at full cap. Smith has dreadful succession planning and latterly quite awful recruitment and has mutually left a team that needs half a squad as well as a new coach, due to not having a succession plan

Will drop in now and again to see how happy the happy clappers are, and see how even more sterile this place has become but that's my lot
