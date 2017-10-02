WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves BRYSON GOODWIN

Post a reply
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:37 am
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2195
Location: Gee Cross
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.


I'm with you. Check the 'while the ink isn't dry' comment after I mentioned an NRL centre not knowing who it was.

:roll:
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:39 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 415
Location: Dubai
But to put it in perspective, at the start of 2017 Rhys Evans was first choice centre backed up by Blythe. Surely Goodwin is a step up? He's not Peta Hiku, but then not many centres in Super League are. Hiku was always going to be tapped up back home with that clause in his contract.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Bull Mania, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, Cherry_&_White, ComeOnYouWolves, CW8, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, dull nickname, easyWire, Gaz3376, Greavsie, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, Man Mountain, Mardylad, Paul2812, Penks81, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, TF and the wire, The Speculator, Wiganosopher, wire-wire and 529 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,9382,52576,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM