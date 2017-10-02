But to put it in perspective, at the start of 2017 Rhys Evans was first choice centre backed up by Blythe. Surely Goodwin is a step up? He's not Peta Hiku, but then not many centres in Super League are. Hiku was always going to be tapped up back home with that clause in his contract.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, barham red, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Brolenni13, Bull Mania, Captain Hook, Carbon Glacier, Cherry_&_White, ComeOnYouWolves, CW8, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, dull nickname, easyWire, Gaz3376, Greavsie, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, Man Mountain, Mardylad, Paul2812, Penks81, rubber duckie, Rugby, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, TF and the wire, The Speculator, Wiganosopher, wire-wire and 529 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,938
|2,525
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|