Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:45 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
I believe I'm no1 that makes some vote with their feet on here. My ethic is post and be dammed.
Apparently I've made a few foes. Doesn't stop me posting though. Sometimes its a scoop...sometimes the scoop is poop.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:47 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
rubber duckie wrote:
How? Broomhead is right. However the odds are stacked against you.
A great team ethic and steering clear of injury is the ticket.

It's a mockery we regularly pay fees to buy players, are looking to use both marquee spots next season and on record as saying we've made regular offerings to many players to make them highest paid player in league. So much for painting team as a frugal ship.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:51 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Does it show Broomhead bad though?
I don't think Tompkins Williams and Barba sack us off because of Broomhead!
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:06 pm
WireFanatic III User avatar
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.


Amen.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:28 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.



Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 12:15 am
easyWire User avatar
"On 9 October 2015, Goodwin was awarded the Roy Asotasi Members’ Choice Award"

From Wikipedia. There's a Roy Asotasi award? God help us :-)
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:03 am
Asgardian13 User avatar
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown


Goodwin is 30, a former Kiwi international ( and not just two or three games ) and a regular centre for NRL sides. That's not a good signing for Warrington?
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:10 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
After this season the emphasis for the new coach is to gel existing and new players into a team that want to play for the Wire. If he finds that 24 of the current 25 don't want to, then move them on and start again. Teamwork in a team sport will win you more games and honours, I think some of the staff and players have forgotten this.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:43 am
ComeOnYouWolves User avatar
Again not an inspirational signing, better than Pomeroy...yes. Better than Hiku...no.

Another utility type signing who can play anywhere in the backs
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:36 am
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Again not an inspirational signing, better than Pomeroy...yes. Better than Hiku...no.

Another utility type signing who can play anywhere in the backs


I'm not big in to my NRL, but wouldn't you say Goodwin has a better pedigree than Hiku? What did you think of the Hiku signing when it was made?
