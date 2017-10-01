After this season the emphasis for the new coach is to gel existing and new players into a team that want to play for the Wire. If he finds that 24 of the current 25 don't want to, then move them on and start again. Teamwork in a team sport will win you more games and honours, I think some of the staff and players have forgotten this.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, easyWire, Fuzzy-Duck, Jack Pepsi, Jimathay, just_browny, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lister, marshman777, Mike Oxlong, moxi1, Mulder, Old Man John, Penks81, Philth, rubber duckie, scott-the-red, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, spacks grandad, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, the stella kid, thepimp007, Uncle Rico, unknownlegend, wire-wire, zzhead and 520 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,857
|2,288
|76,267
|4,491
|SET
|