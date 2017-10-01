|
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
I think you must be nuts! He's as good as Hiku!
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:12 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Tiz Lad wrote:
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season
Presume you’ve seen a lot of him to make this judgement then?
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:17 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:18 pm
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:29 pm
Goodwin & Roberts will be excellent signing for you.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:30 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.
How? Broomhead is right. However the odds are stacked against you.
A great team ethic and steering clear of injury is the ticket.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:31 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.
Massive step up from Pomeroy. Just YouTube him. Known as mr dependable for souths. Has everything you'd want from a centre. Good signing.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:32 pm
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.
Same here, I used to be on here nearly every day but now its not even once a fortnight.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:35 pm
Not posting or visiting the forum doesn't really help the quality of the forum does it? I never understand the comment to be honest.
It's a public forum, what do you expect?
