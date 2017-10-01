WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN

Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:12 pm
rubber duckie
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown

I think you must be nuts! He's as good as Hiku!
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:12 pm
DAG
Tiz Lad wrote:
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season

Presume you’ve seen a lot of him to make this judgement then?
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:17 pm
Paul Youane
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown


Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:18 pm
Smith's Brolly
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:29 pm
Sacred Cow
Goodwin & Roberts will be excellent signing for you.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:30 pm
rubber duckie
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.

How? Broomhead is right. However the odds are stacked against you.
A great team ethic and steering clear of injury is the ticket.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:31 pm
Wirefan
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.


Massive step up from Pomeroy. Just YouTube him. Known as mr dependable for souths. Has everything you'd want from a centre. Good signing.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:32 pm
Fatbelly
Paul Youane wrote:
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.

Same here, I used to be on here nearly every day but now its not even once a fortnight.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:35 pm
Wirefan
Not posting or visiting the forum doesn't really help the quality of the forum does it? I never understand the comment to be honest.

It's a public forum, what do you expect?
