Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
I think you must be nuts! He's as good as Hiku!
once a wire always a wire
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:12 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Tiz Lad wrote:
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season
Presume you’ve seen a lot of him to make this judgement then?
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:17 pm
|
Tiz Lad wrote:
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
Thanks for reminding me why myself and many others never post on here any more.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:18 pm
Would he be a step up from Pomeroy?
Long as he's a step up from Evans. We can't be picky at the moment. Teams know we've a whole team to find and paid many a transfer fee. Makes a mockery of Broomhead saying you don't need money to be successful.
