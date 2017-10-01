WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves BRYSON GOODWIN

Post a reply
BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:44 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 496
Location: Italy
Warringtons desperation for signings has been confirmed after League Express have revealed Bryson Goodwin has bought himself out of his Leigh contract to join Warrington
Not associated with any professional rugby club or news publication.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:52 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8511
Not sure that is cento per cento.
I think all contracts are annulled if a sl team gets relegated.
once a wire always a wire
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:55 pm
Paul Youane Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7297
1. He never signed a contract with Leigh

2. All contracts (if it existed which it didn't) are voided upon relegation.

HTH
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:00 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4521
Location: Warrington
Tyrone Roberts another I believe
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:01 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 416
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:02 pm
Wirefan User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4521
Location: Warrington
Don't be duped by the Leigh connection. Goodwin is a good player.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:03 pm
Paul Youane Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7297
Tiz Lad wrote:
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season


Mr Happy strikes again
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:05 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 416
Paul Youane wrote:
Mr Happy strikes again


Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:06 pm
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7897
Location: Warrington
Souths fans on Twitter seem gutted he's leaving. His record is fantastic and he's a great goalkicker. Tyrone Roberts is a fantastic signing also.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:11 pm
DAG User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 176
Very good signing for us this.
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;

Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012

Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1973-4
Floodlit Trophy Winners - 1955-6
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AJR, Alffi_7, Bigtom, Bondo, Brid B&W, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, ComeOnYouUll, CW8, DAG, Dave K., Fatbelly, Gaz3376, GB, H53a, hatty, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, Jimathay, karetaker, kev123, Kevin Turvey, lefty goldblatt, Mable_Syrup, MarioRugby, MikeyWire, nottinghamtiger, Old Man John, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, Shazbaz, silver2, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Stitch, Superblue, supersuperfc, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer and 735 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,7113,15776,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM