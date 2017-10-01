|
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 496
Location: Italy
Warringtons desperation for signings has been confirmed after League Express have revealed Bryson Goodwin has bought himself out of his Leigh contract to join Warrington
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:52 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8511
Not sure that is cento per cento.
I think all contracts are annulled if a sl team gets relegated.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:55 pm
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7297
1. He never signed a contract with Leigh
2. All contracts (if it existed which it didn't) are voided upon relegation.
HTH
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4521
Location: Warrington
Tyrone Roberts another I believe
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:01 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 416
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:02 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4521
Location: Warrington
Don't be duped by the Leigh connection. Goodwin is a good player.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:03 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 31, 2003 7:52 pm
Posts: 7297
Tiz Lad wrote:
So that's where we are a centre that was good enough for Leigh, is meant to have the world salivating, by signing for a team with supposed pretentions of challenging next season
Mr Happy strikes again
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:05 pm
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 416
Paul Youane wrote:
Mr Happy strikes again
Mr realistic not Mr blinded by delusion and primrose and blue tinted spectacles like you clown
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7897
Location: Warrington
Souths fans on Twitter seem gutted he's leaving. His record is fantastic and he's a great goalkicker. Tyrone Roberts is a fantastic signing also.
Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:11 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 176
Very good signing for us this.
