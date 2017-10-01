WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON

BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:43 pm
MarioRugby User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jun 16, 2014 11:45 pm
Posts: 496
Location: Italy
According to League Express he has bought out his own Leigh contract in order to join Warrington.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:57 pm
ColD Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5643
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
MarioRugby wrote:
According to League Express he has bought out his own Leigh contract in order to join Warrington.


Must be rich then - you've not been missed, feck off
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:59 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11667
Location: blackpool tower circus
Doesn't surprise me, a few others will leave soon hopefully some who where on big contracts.
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:59 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6119
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
ColD wrote:
Must be rich then - you've not been missed, feck off


:CLAP:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:06 pm
propforward 2338 Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 679
Budgiezilla wrote:
:CLAP:

If its true id rather him go than just come here and go through the motions .We have had enough of players in the past doing that
Re: BRYSON GOODWIN JUMPS SHIP TO WARRINGTON
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:35 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11667
Location: blackpool tower circus
It's been rumoured Rhys Evans is not coming to Leigh as well , don't know how true this is.

