Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:07 pm
GUBRATS
I expect the RFL to give us a similar situation to what they did when Bradford dropped down , giving us our 1 st home game against Toronto , and then the summer bash and our final away game in Toronto

Or possibly us being their 1 st home game in April

So my sons job is for a company that organises bespoke package trips to Canada and North America

So this week he will be looking at various options for say a 5 day trip to Toronto taking in obviously a full match day along with a couple of other days in Toronto and a trip to Niagra falls

He will be looking at April and then July/August when I believe we are most likely to be playing them , I'll post on here what he finds , giving those interested an idea of the costs
