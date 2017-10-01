WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Man Of Steel 2017

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Man Of Steel 2017

Post a reply
Man Of Steel 2017
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 8:04 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 652
Who is your pick?

I think Gale will get it but Hardaker deserves it all day long for me. He is twice the player he was since he won it in 2015. His link up with the backs and halves has been exceptional every week all season. He is now in his pomp i think and has matured to the level of a top class player. I would compare him to Sam T in his pomp but they are completely different full backs for me. Sam's skill set is(was) superior and his turn of pace going through a gap was better. Not much in it in the air but Hardaker shades it i think and Hardaker is better at tackling and is a more robust full back who has no problem taking the odd carry.

Gale has been brilliant too and have no objection to him getting it. I would also have no issue with Kelly as he has been superb too but you have to think it needs to go to a Cas player.

There have been some big players this season and honourable mentions go to

Walmsley, Eden, Moors, Sene-Lefao, McShane, Parcell, Ellis, Sneyd, Cuthbertson, Roby, Ikahihifo, Fifita, Houghton and McMeeken. All had brilliant seasons.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, getdownmonkeyman, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, kirtonLindseyWolf, MOUSE13, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, supersuperfc, The Whiffy Kipper, warriorweed, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 439 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,6053,41076,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM