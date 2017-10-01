Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 652



Who is your pick?



I think Gale will get it but Hardaker deserves it all day long for me. He is twice the player he was since he won it in 2015. His link up with the backs and halves has been exceptional every week all season. He is now in his pomp i think and has matured to the level of a top class player. I would compare him to Sam T in his pomp but they are completely different full backs for me. Sam's skill set is(was) superior and his turn of pace going through a gap was better. Not much in it in the air but Hardaker shades it i think and Hardaker is better at tackling and is a more robust full back who has no problem taking the odd carry.



Gale has been brilliant too and have no objection to him getting it. I would also have no issue with Kelly as he has been superb too but you have to think it needs to go to a Cas player.



There have been some big players this season and honourable mentions go to



Walmsley, Eden, Moors, Sene-Lefao, McShane, Parcell, Ellis, Sneyd, Cuthbertson, Roby, Ikahihifo, Fifita, Houghton and McMeeken. All had brilliant seasons. Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, getdownmonkeyman, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, kirtonLindseyWolf, MOUSE13, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, supersuperfc, The Whiffy Kipper, warriorweed, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 439 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 post • Page 1 of 1 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,641,605 3,410 76,264 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 09:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























