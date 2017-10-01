Who is your pick?
I think Gale will get it but Hardaker deserves it all day long for me. He is twice the player he was since he won it in 2015. His link up with the backs and halves has been exceptional every week all season. He is now in his pomp i think and has matured to the level of a top class player. I would compare him to Sam T in his pomp but they are completely different full backs for me. Sam's skill set is(was) superior and his turn of pace going through a gap was better. Not much in it in the air but Hardaker shades it i think and Hardaker is better at tackling and is a more robust full back who has no problem taking the odd carry.
Gale has been brilliant too and have no objection to him getting it. I would also have no issue with Kelly as he has been superb too but you have to think it needs to go to a Cas player.
There have been some big players this season and honourable mentions go to
Walmsley, Eden, Moors, Sene-Lefao, McShane, Parcell, Ellis, Sneyd, Cuthbertson, Roby, Ikahihifo, Fifita, Houghton and McMeeken. All had brilliant seasons.
