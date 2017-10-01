Just heard that Warrington's best player Ben Currie wants to come home to Wigan and is definitely leaving Warrington. If true Lenangen should get the cheque book out and immediately sign him.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, kirtonLindseyWolf, Pacific, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, supersuperfc, The Whiffy Kipper, warriorweed, wiganermike, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 411 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,641,599
|3,410
|76,264
|4,491
|SET
|