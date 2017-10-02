(Website)

Post a reply



1 , 2 14 posts • Page 2 of 2 Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1119

ChrisA wrote: So you enjoy our style of rugby?





Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.



I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!! Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!! Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 653

Bigredwarrior wrote: Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.



I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!





Don't think anyone has anything against Wane but i think collectively we want to see :-



- His mates being dropped for poor performances

- Forwards who run hard metres

- That expansive play you speak of that we saw glimmers of on a regular basis

- Coaches to.... (well coach)

- A goal kicker

- No more 'jobs for the boys' If somebody wants to leave then let them go. No comebacks. Don't think anyone has anything against Wane but i think collectively we want to see :-- His mates being dropped for poor performances- Forwards who run hard metres- That expansive play you speak of that we saw glimmers of on a regular basis- Coaches to.... (well coach)- A goal kicker- No more 'jobs for the boys' If somebody wants to leave then let them go. No comebacks. ChrisA

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm

Posts: 1277

Location: Oldham.

Bigredwarrior wrote: Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.



I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!



I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.



People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.



Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.



Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.



We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.



We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.



Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it. I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it. jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm

Posts: 3488

ChrisA wrote: I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.



People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.



Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.



Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.



We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.



We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.



Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it.



I'm not arguing with any of that. I'm not arguing with any of that. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, critch67, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Itchy Arsenal, JWarriors, ksm1701, Lord Byron, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, secondstanza, TonyM19, wiganermike and 305 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 14 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,642,007 2,617 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























