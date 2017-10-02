WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - As you were........

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk As you were........

Post a reply
Re: As you were........
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:06 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1119
ChrisA wrote:
So you enjoy our style of rugby?



Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.

I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!
Re: As you were........
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 5:35 am
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 653
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.

I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!



Don't think anyone has anything against Wane but i think collectively we want to see :-

- His mates being dropped for poor performances
- Forwards who run hard metres
- That expansive play you speak of that we saw glimmers of on a regular basis
- Coaches to.... (well coach)
- A goal kicker
- No more 'jobs for the boys' If somebody wants to leave then let them go. No comebacks.
Re: As you were........
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:17 am
ChrisA User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1277
Location: Oldham.
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.

I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!


I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.

People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.

Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.

Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.

We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.

We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.

Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it.
Re: As you were........
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:44 am
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3488
ChrisA wrote:
I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.

People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.

Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.

Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.

We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.

We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.

Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it.


I'm not arguing with any of that.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, critch67, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, Edinburgh Warrior, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, Itchy Arsenal, JWarriors, ksm1701, Lord Byron, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, secondstanza, TonyM19, wiganermike and 305 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,0072,61776,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM