Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not always mate, no. Did I enjoy the way we played at the start of the season? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played v Salford in the CC semi final and again at home before Wembley? Yes. Did I enjoy the way we played against Saints away in the 8s? Yes.
I suppose I'm saying I think we are capable of far better than we dished up for the majority of last season and with better luck, we are capable of more consistency. I'm hoping anyway!!
I've never questioned his heart or commitment and his record is very good. However nobody can deny that we have gradually got less and less entertaining.
People seem to forget the end of last season, and the players saying they just stopped playing how they had been and started the play a bit more off the cuff, even Tony Smith said they were ready for the well drilled predictable Wigan team, but they weren't ready for a team that threw the play book out of the window.
Opposing teams know exactly what we are going to do, the fans know what we are going to do. It's boring to watch and makes it hard to win games.
Do you honestly believe that Wane is capable of completely flipping all this on its head? There's a lot to fix if that team is to play to its full potential.
We have no creativity at all from two key positions, Mickey mack for all his heart and smash tactics, he isn't creative, neither is Powell. Then we have Tommy, who again was merely someone who played a catch and pass game.
We have forwards that are making no more than 6 carries a game, they aren't laying any kind of platform what so ever. They aren't winning any forward battles. I don't actually know what they offer other than defence.
Basically I find watching us predictable and boring, and I'm struggling to see how the current coach fixes that, considering he's the one who's coached it.
