Markypants wrote:
I didn't notice Alan but I can well believe it. Greg seems to take it on the chin and supports his teammates no matter what. I hope he stays as his form of late has been good . Next season could well see Greg notch up a lot of tries if he stays . Same goes for James Clare !
Agreed. I have criticised Gregg's defence in the past, but think he came back well, and bravely, from a bad injury again this season. Personally I thought he had been playing well, before his omission at London.
James was 6th (I think) in our try scoring list - and he only played five games, scoring in each one!
