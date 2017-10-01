WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryan Hampshire

Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:58 pm
Ryan Hampshire was outstanding yesterday imo and played very very well. It would seem on his twitter account that he has had a few issues over recent months and has posted a message on there . I hope Ryan recovers and continues with his rugby be it with Leigh or another club. Can't question his attitude yesterday and I for one wish the lad well . Cheers Ryan!
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:05 pm
He had an excellent game yesterday - as indeed did young Lewis Tierney for Catalans. Did you notice Gregg McNally assisting Ryan in the pre-match warm up? Now that's team spirit and swallowing your pride, big time - so well done Gregg as well. :CLAP: :CLAP:
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:12 pm
I didn't notice Alan but I can well believe it. Greg seems to take it on the chin and supports his teammates no matter what. I hope he stays as his form of late has been good . Next season could well see Greg notch up a lot of tries if he stays . Same goes for James Clare !
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:25 pm
Agreed. I have criticised Gregg's defence in the past, but think he came back well, and bravely, from a bad injury again this season. Personally I thought he had been playing well, before his omission at London.

James was 6th (I think) in our try scoring list - and he only played five games, scoring in each one!

